Home Cities Delhi

Dense fog affects 450 flights at Delhi's IGI airport

Four flights coming from Bangkok, Dubai, Guwahati and Muscat, respectively were diverted to Jaipur between 7.30 am and 10.20 am.

Published: 19th January 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Dense fog envelops a village on the banks of the river Yamuna on a cold winter morning in New Delhi on Friday| PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Operations of 450 flights were affected at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday morning due to dense fog in several parts of Delhi, an airport official said. Flight operations were hit between 5.30 am and 1 pm. “Around 97 per cent of these 450 flights were either departing or arriving beyond their scheduled time due to dense fog that remained till around 10.20 am.

The rest were either diverted or cancelled,” the official said. Most departures were put on hold between 5.30 am and 10.20 am. Flights arrived only intermittently between 6 am and 7.20 am, another official said.

Five flights were diverted from the airport between 5.30 am and 10.20 am. One of the flights was coming from Singapore and was diverted to Kolkata, he said. Four flights coming from Bangkok, Dubai, Guwahati and Muscat, respectively were diverted to Jaipur between 7.30 am and 10.20 am, he said. “Very few aircraft are departing, and that too on the basis of their size, visibility and ATC (air traffic control) clearance for taking off,” the official said.

The minimum runway visibility required to take off at the Indira Gandhi International Airport is 125 metres. The airport faced low-visibility conditions from 4am onwards due to dense fog. “The visibility significantly improved between 9.20 am and 10.20 am. This allowed us to resume departures properly from 10.20 am onward,” he said.

Vistara Airlines tweeted at 8.23am, “Due to dense fog and poor visibility in Delhi, delays are expected for both arrivals and departures, with likely consequential impact on flights across the network.” “Currently, flight departures from Delhi are on hold and will resume by 0930 hrs subject to weather clearance,” it added. Jet Airways tweeted at 6.33am that some of its flights had been affected due to dense fog at Delhi and Bengaluru airports.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Airport Delhi Fog

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp