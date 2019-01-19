Dense fog affects 450 flights at Delhi's IGI airport

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Operations of 450 flights were affected at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday morning due to dense fog in several parts of Delhi, an airport official said. Flight operations were hit between 5.30 am and 1 pm. “Around 97 per cent of these 450 flights were either departing or arriving beyond their scheduled time due to dense fog that remained till around 10.20 am.

The rest were either diverted or cancelled,” the official said. Most departures were put on hold between 5.30 am and 10.20 am. Flights arrived only intermittently between 6 am and 7.20 am, another official said.

Five flights were diverted from the airport between 5.30 am and 10.20 am. One of the flights was coming from Singapore and was diverted to Kolkata, he said. Four flights coming from Bangkok, Dubai, Guwahati and Muscat, respectively were diverted to Jaipur between 7.30 am and 10.20 am, he said. “Very few aircraft are departing, and that too on the basis of their size, visibility and ATC (air traffic control) clearance for taking off,” the official said.

The minimum runway visibility required to take off at the Indira Gandhi International Airport is 125 metres. The airport faced low-visibility conditions from 4am onwards due to dense fog. “The visibility significantly improved between 9.20 am and 10.20 am. This allowed us to resume departures properly from 10.20 am onward,” he said.

Vistara Airlines tweeted at 8.23am, “Due to dense fog and poor visibility in Delhi, delays are expected for both arrivals and departures, with likely consequential impact on flights across the network.” “Currently, flight departures from Delhi are on hold and will resume by 0930 hrs subject to weather clearance,” it added. Jet Airways tweeted at 6.33am that some of its flights had been affected due to dense fog at Delhi and Bengaluru airports.