Emergency plans fail to improve air quality in Delhi

SHAGUN KAPIL

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Emergency plans made by the authorities to tackle alarming levels of air pollution in the national capital failed to improve the city’s air quality last year, raising questions about their proper implementation on days when the air is toxic, says a report by URJA, a collective of the city’s resident welfare associations.

The report summarises the findings of 45 Right to Information (RTI) applications filed with 14 Central and Delhi government departments and municipal bodies over the last three months to assess the effectiveness of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the strategy launched by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change in January 2017. It prescribes measures to curb air pollution based on the CPCB daily Air Quality Index, and has an advisory for each category of air pollution— emergency, severe, very poor, poor, and moderate.

Out of the 18 meetings held on GRAP by the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), the Supreme Court-appointed panel to monitor measures taken to combat the air quality crisis in Delhi, the attendance of the responsible agencies was low at 39 per cent, as per the report. Of the 12 agencies involved, seven attended less than half these meetings. The Public Works Department, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and the discoms attended just one.

“The police, in spite of being present during the meetings, failed to impact in curbing pollution,” said the report by United Residents Joint Action (URJA). One RTI response by CPCB on the compliance status of 17 kinds of polluting industries said only three industries comply with CPCB norms.