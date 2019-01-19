Number of total electors in city down from last yr: EC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Though the number of total voters (population of eligible voters) in the national capital has increased, there has been a slight dip in the number of total number of electors this year. As per the report issued by the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) of Delhi, the number of total electors on January 18 was at 1,36,95,291, down from 1,38,14,866 on October 10, 2018.

The election watchdog also informed that 1,41,514 electors have been added and names of 61,999 electors have been deleted from the electoral rolls.

Moreover, the largest number of voters in Delhi are males, in the age group of 70-79 years and 80 plus, as compared to other genders.

The data released by the chief electoral office, a number of male and female electors this year stand at 86,375 and 33,134 respectively.

In 2018, there were a total 76,42,521 male electors. However, the figure, this year, has shrunk to 75,38,335. The total number of female electors this year is at 61,38,335, down from 61,71,469 last year.

There has also been a decrease in the number of electors belonging to the third gender. This year, the number has been recorded at 810, down from 876 in 2017.

However, officials in the CEO’s Delhi office said that there’s been an increase in the number of electors in comparison to the general elections of 2014.

“Total electors during last general elections in 2014 were 1,27,06,366, whereas the number, this year, as per final roll published on January 18, is 1,36,95,291. The number of electors is likely to increase further during continuous updation of the rolls,” the official said.