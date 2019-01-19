Rain could spoil Republic Day celebrations in Delhi

baishali adak By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Light rains may play a spoiler during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 in Delhi, as forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In its report, ‘Current Weather Status & Outlook for next two weeks (17-31 January, 2019),’ experts with the Meteorological Department said on Friday, “A fresh western disturbance towards the end of the week (25-27 January) could cause rain/snow over the WHR (Western Himalayan Region).”

A western disturbance is a storm that develops over the Mediterranean Sea and brings moisture-laden winds to northwest India, leading to snowfall in the Himalayas and rainfall in Delhi. Kuldeep Shrivastava, scientist at the regional meteorological centre of IMD, explained, “We are expecting two strong western disturbances to hit north India in the coming weeks. One is likely to commence over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal on January 18.

It will intensify from 20-24 January and lead to rainfall over Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.” “The second one will hit around 25 January evening and is likely to cause light rainfall the next morning, January 26, in Delhi,” Shrivastava said. The Republic Day parade begins around 9 am, and schoolchildren also perform in it, alongside soldiers and personnel of various security forces in the country. “Unlike the Republic Day of 2018, visibility during the parade will not be hampered by fog as rains clear out fog,” he said. On Friday, though, dense fog was noticed in the Delhi-NCR region for the first time.

It was a chilly day in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 4.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average in the season. “The maximum temperature was recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, while the minimum was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius,” an official of the meteorological department said.