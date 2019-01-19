Supreme Court slams Delhi government over Regional Rapid Transit System

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Terming the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) “essential” for the people of Delhi, the Supreme Court on Friday said the project could not be at the “mercy” of the Delhi government. The corridor between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut was “absolutely necessary” as it would help decongest roads in the national capital and curb pollution, said a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta.

The bench was told by advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the apex court as an amicus curiae in the air pollution case, that the project was stuck in a stalemate as the Delhi government wanted the Centre to pay its share of the project cost. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 31,902 crore, of which the Delhi government’s share is Rs 1,138 crore. Of the 82.15-kilometre-long corridor, Delhi will have a 13-kilometre section with stations at Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar.

“This project will help decongest Delhi. No attempt has been made on the part of Delhi government to solve the problem,” the amicus curiae said. The counsel appearing for the Delhi government told the court that they had a “problem of funds” for the project. To this, the bench said, “The project cannot depend on your (Delhi government) mercy. It is essential for Delhi. You are bound to give it. You cannot act like this. These are your duties”. “Budgetary allocation cannot come in the way of this project. This affects right to life also,” the bench said.

Delhi a gas chamber, says court

EXPRESSING concern over increasing pollution levels in the National Capital, the Supreme Court on Friday said “It is better not to be in Delhi as it has become a gas chamber”. “In the morning and evening, there is so much pollution and traffic congestion. It is better not to be in Delhi. I do not wish to settle in Delhi. It is difficult to live in Delhi,” Justice Arun Mishra said while hearing a case related to air pollution in the National Capital Region. Justice Mishra cited an example to explain the traffic problem, saying that he was stuck in traffic on Friday morning and could have missed the swearing-in of two judges at the apex court. Advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the court as amicus curiae, told the bench that Delhi had become a gas chamber due to pollution. Agreeing with Singh, Justice Gupta said, “Yes, it is like a gas chamber.”