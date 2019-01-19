Will hold campaigns to make people aware of the false promises of AAP: Sheila Dikshit

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Sheila Dikshit on Saturday held a meeting of District and Block Congress Committee presidents at the DPCC office, Rajiv Bhawan here, as part of the party's preparations for the coming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, and sought to know the working system of these bodies and the grass-root level working of the party. DPCC working presidents Haroon Yusuf and Rajesh Lilothia were also present.

The former chief minister said the Lok Sabha elections are coming closer and the Congress party's immediate target would be to win all the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi.

She said the district and block Congress committee presidents are the backbones of the party, and only these bodies can take the policies and programmes of the Congress party to the people in an effective manner. She said the district and block Congress committee presidents should work strongly to strengthen the party, and lead Congress to victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

In the meeting, it was also decided that the District Congress Committees will hold conventions in their respective areas from next week, which will be addressed by DPCC president Ms Dikshit. She said to strengthen the Congress party, she will hold Jan Jagran Abhiyan in each district in which the people of Delhi will be made aware of the false promises and propaganda, corruption and the irresponsible statements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). ''In the last four years, the AAP Government in Delhi has not done anything for the development of Delhi,'' she said.

She said that the AAP Government was misleading the people in matters such as mohalla clinics and health services. She said that the truth was that Arvind Kejriwal was taking credit for the development works carried out by the Congress Government during its 15-year rule.

Dikshit said that the Congress Government had changed the face of Delhi with massive development works during its 15-year rule in the National Capital, while the AAP Government was trying to mislead the people through false propaganda and by creating confusion. Dikshit exhorted all the District and Block Congress Committee presidents to work unitedly by closing ranks for the coming Parliamentary elections in Delhi so that the Congress party can wrest all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the Capital to serve the people of Delhi. ''The confusing statements of the BJP and the AAP, their corruption, wrong policies and failures should be told to the people to make them aware about such matters,'' she added.