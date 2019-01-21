Home Cities Delhi

Ahead of Republic Day, Delhi CM office gets intel on possible threat to Arvind Kejriwal; second threat in two weeks

According to the sources, the person who called the Delhi CM's office did not identify himself but said he was calling from Vikaspuri, a locality in west Delhi.

Published: 21st January 2019 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi​ CM Arvind Kejriwal​ (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Republic Day parade the Delhi CM has received a second threat in two weeks.

Arvind Kejriwal's office received a call on Monday from a person informing about threat of a possible attack on the Delhi chief minister, official sources said. A couple of weeks ago, Kejriwal's office received an email threatening to kidnap his daughter. Subsequently, the accused was arrested.

According to the sources, the person did not identify himself but said he was calling from Vikaspuri, a locality in west Delhi.

The caller said he has heard that somebody is planning to attack the chief minister, the sources said.

As the caller ID of the phone was not working, the number from which the call was made could not be identified, they added.

Caller ID installed at the office's landline telephone is not functional since May last year, the sources said, claiming that despite several reminders to the General Administration Department (GAD) of Delhi government it has not been fixed.

A senior police official said they were informed about the call by Personal Security Officer (PSO) of the chief minister and efforts are underway to identify the caller.

