Central Zoo Authority blames environment ministry for not taking action against Delhi zoo officials 

Some zoo officers who had pointed out the irregularities appeared to have been harassed, as they were accused of the illegalities pointed out by them.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has faulted the Environment Ministry for not taking action against those responsible for “shocking” irregularities in Delhi zoo.

Instead, it said some zoo officers who had pointed out the irregularities appeared to have been harassed, as they were accused of the illegalities pointed out by them, the CZA said in an affidavit filed on January 8 before the Delhi High Court.

“The recent happenings in the National Zoological Park (also known as Delhi zoo), as has come to the knowledge of the Central Zoo Authority, is shocking and it is not imaginable and acceptable in any zoo in the country, not to think of it in wild dream, also it should be happening in the national zoo of the country, which is identified as national centre of excellence,” the CZA said.

The affidavit was filed in response to a public interest litigation moved by activist Ajay Dubey, seeking a probe by the CBI  or any competent agency into the alleged illegalities.

Acting on Dubey’s complaint, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had in August 2017 constituted a committee to look into the matter.

The CZA submitted that the probe panel did not get the cooperation from the zoo officers and employees.
“Rather, the attitude of defiance and non-cooperation observed on the part of the officers and employees was shocking and they did not cooperate...,” it said in the affidavit. Somehow, the inquiry was conducted and its findings were submitted to the ministry in April last year, the affidavit said.

The CZA  conveyed these findings to the ministry for appropriate action.

“However, no corrective action appears to be taken against the responsible for irregularities observed in the National Zoological Park,’ the CZA said, adding the court may pass further orders as it may seem fit in the given circumstances of the case. With Agency inputs

