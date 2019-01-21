Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights to focus on basic rights of homeless kids

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aadhaar registration education through the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and health insurance possibly under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana are some of the measures being taken by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) for bringing the homeless kids into the social mainstream

In a recent survey the DCPCR had identified a little over 70,000 kids who are either homeless or live on the streets of the national capital.

To give these kids an identity the Commission has been holding meetings between different stakeholders and government agencies. “We have already enrolled over 9000 of these children for Aadhaar. For kids under the age group of six to 14 years we are planning to enroll them in schools under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. School admissions are yet to begin. As of now we are trying to get them registered for some special training centres so that they can get age appropriate preparation before starting schools” DCPCR member Rita Singh said.

She added children of age 0-16 years will be enrolled in anganwadis and creches.

The survey had revealed that most of these children were either found engaged as labourers in factories and stalls or were found begging and caught in substance abuse. “We are also identifying health insurances for them and if they can be covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The Commission will also be tying up with a private hospital and a MoU will be signed soon,” she said.

The survey was mainly done at ‘hotspots’ where homeless children are found in higher numbers such as traffic signals dump yards railway stations and near religious institutions among others.

The most vulnerable district was South where the highest concentration of children, 1,7051, were found followed by East Northwest North and Central. “We are holding convergence meetings with magistrates of all districts to come up with measures to bring these kids into the mainstream” the DCPCR member said.