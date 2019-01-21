Home Cities Delhi

‘I was also writing about my own experiences of transformation’

Masala (the term) might conjure memories of Manmohan Desai films from the 1980s.

Jonathan Gil Harris

“Masala (the term) might conjure memories of Manmohan Desai films from the 1980s. But, I am interested in ‘masala’ in the sense of mixture — a tasty confluence of many different elements,” says Jonathan Gil Harris,  explaining the story behind the title of his latest offering, Masala Shakespeare: How A Firangi Writer Became Indian. Here, the New Zealand-born author chats about the appeal of Shakespeare, and his own journey as an author  in India. 

Tell us about the book. How did the idea behind the book come about? 
It all started in 2001, when I first came to India. I saw Lagaan at the long-gone Chanakya Theatre in Delhi. I loved the film, but most of all, I loved the ambiance of the huge single-screen cinema hall. It was so socially inclusive. Richer people sat politely in the balconies.  Poor people stood downstairs on the cheap seats, screaming and throwing coins at the screen when Aamir Khan made his first appearance. 

And, I was suddenly struck by how the Chanakya, far more than any modern theatre in which plays like Hamlet or 
A Midsummer Night’s Dream are performed, was deeply Shakespearean. 
Shakespeare’s plays weren’t written as high literature, to be consumed only by the elites: they were first performed in spaces like the Chanakya, to mixed audiences who spanned the social spectrum.  And so, I became curious about how Indian forms of entertainment might have a lot more in common with Shakespeare’s drama than modern English-language productions of his plays, for well-off audiences.

Tell us how your experiences of living in India informed your works? 
The First Firangis was about foreigners who made India their home. I was writing on migrants before the age of colonialism, and the ways in which their bodies as much as minds had to adapt to a new climate, terrain, cuisine, languages, clothes, and ways of moving through space and time. But I was also writing about my own experiences of transformation.
On that score, Masala Shake-speare is a sequel to The First Firangis. It isn’t just about 
the transformation of Shakespeare’s plays into entirely 
Indian forms of entertainment. It is also about my own transformation — how I learned to re-read Shakespeare’s plays in India, through India.

Jonathan Gil Harris

