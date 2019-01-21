Home Cities Delhi

Mercury rising: Sunday was warmest day in a decade for Delhi

A man goes for his walk at Humayun’s Tomb on a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi on Sunday | Naveen Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded the warmest January in the last 10 years on Sunday as the maximum temperature settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the normal average for this part of the season.

Since 2009, the maximum temperature in the month of January has not gone as high as 28.7 degrees Celsius. While it was 28.0 degrees Celsius in 2010, it was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius in 2009, an official of the meteorological department said.

Last year, the warmest day was recorded on January 19 at 27.7 degrees Celsius, he said.

“This is due to a Western disturbance which is likely to subside by Monday,” the official said. 

The humidity levels oscillated between 48 per cent and 100 per cent on Sunday.

While it was cold and foggy in the early hours with a minimum temperature of seven degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year, the mercury rose to 28.7 degrees Celsius by the evening.

The maximum temperature is expected to drop on Monday to 25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 10 degrees Celsius.

For Monday, the weatherman has predicted a cloudy sky with light rain or thunderstorms in the evening or at night.

There is also the possibility of isolated incidents of hailstorms and gusty winds are likely to prevail.
On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 25.9 degrees Celsius and 5.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

