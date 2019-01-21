Modi magic will fail in Delhi: Sheila Dikshit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “magic” will not work in the national capital in the coming elections as he had not done “anything” for the city.

She also appeared to rule out an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the Congress was regrouping and there was no need for a tie-up with the AAP for the general election.

“I will not be able to say at this point whether Congress will be able to come to power. Nobody expected us to win the three states in the recent Assembly polls. Congress is a sober party. We understand politics. We do not want to show off. We are confident of a good show,” she said in an interview to a news agency.

The Congress was unable to open its account in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Delhi as the BJP clinched all the seven seats. “The Modi factor will not work at all this time. He has not done a single thing for Delhi. People are waiting to vent their anger (against him). BJP is in a difficult situation,” Dikshit said.

The Modi government, she said, had increased the miseries of the common man through measures such as demonetisation and the introduction of GST, besides trying to “polarise society” on the basis of religion.

She added that Congress president Rahul Gandhi had earned laurels for the party’s good show in four states.

“The Congress people now have a lot of respect for Rahul. We found in him a leader who is responsive and is also taking by and large correct decisions. So we are very confident of performing well in the Lok Sabha election. Congress will do much better.”

On AAP’s announcement on Friday that it will not have any tie-up with the Congress in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, Dikshit suggested that it was the Congress which decided to go solo in Delhi.

“There was no question of an alliance with the AAP. I have had this feeling all along. I must say that when the AAP is concerned, we do not have the same kind of thinking. My experience is that they are unreliable.”

About Rahul’s candidature for the prime minister’s chair, Dikshit evaded a direct reply. “I would not like to comment on it. It has not happened as yet. Obviously, we as Congress workers would like to see Rahul Gandhi in that position.”

Regarding the prospects of the Congress in Delhi, Dikshit said there had been a surge in the party’s support base.