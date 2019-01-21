Home Cities Delhi

Denmark Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmusse inaugurates Danish cultural Institute in Delhi

With a view to strengthen cultural ties with India, Denmark has opened a cultural centre, Danish Cultural Institute, in Delhi.

Published: 21st January 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:51 AM

By Express News Service

With a view to strengthen cultural ties with India, Denmark has opened a cultural centre, Danish Cultural Institute, in Delhi. The institute was inaugurated by Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmusse in presence of Chairman of the Carlsberg Foundation Flemming Besenbacher and other dignitaries. 

“India is one of the most important countries of the world. It is a country with deep cultural traditions and the Indian scene for art, culture and knowledge is uniquely dynamic and vibrant. This is why we are very enthusiastic about opening a Danish Cultural Institute in New Delhi,” said Danish Cultural Institute CEO Camilla Mordhorst. 

“This institute will work to create new partnerships between our two countries. We are excited to be here. India is such a huge source for inspiration when it comes to culture and we look forward to long lasting partnerships between our people — also in the field of cultural exchange,” remarked institute director Thomas Sehested. 

“India’s role in the world, and in the development of solutions for global challenges, is increasing. Even though India and Denmark are different in both size, geography, natural resources and historical experience, we have a strong set of shared values. We believe in democracy as bedrock for society, equal rights are an integrated part of our agendas and we have a strong social outlook governing our actions. This means that we have a unique platform for addressing some of the challenges that we share. There is a good potential for cooperation on both culture and research, and we will work to further this potential in regards to areas such as resources, society and nature, including water,” he further added.
 

Lars Løkke Rasmusse

