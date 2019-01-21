Sanitation worker dies of suffocation in Wazirabad drain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A sanitation worker died of suffocation after he entered a sewer to clean in north Delhi on Sunday, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said a call was received at 3 p.m., reporting that a man had got stuck in a drain in Wazirabad area when he went to clean it.

A team from the departments of fire, disaster management and National Disaster Report Force (NDRF) reached at the spot for hours to locate the sanitation worker.

“His body has been found. The post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow,” the officer said, adding that

Kishan was a contractual labourer.

The police are looking for the contractor.

The man has been identified as Kishan, 37, a resident of the Shriram Basti.

According to data collected by NGO Safai Karmachari Andolan, more than 200 sanitation workers have died since January 2017.

In October last year, a 32-year-old died labourer while cleaning a sewer in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

Another five men had died while cleaning a sewer at a residential area in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar area in September. Subsequently, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had asked the Delhi chief secretary and the police commissioner to submit a detailed report on the death of the five sewage cleaners.