Slow winds no help as air quality turns ‘severe’ in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality was ‘severe’ on Sunday as slow wind speed prevented dispersion of pollutants.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 404, which falls in the ‘severe’ category. An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

On Sunday, as many as 10 areas recorded ‘severe’ air quality and 22 ‘very poor’, the CPCB said. The concentration of harmful pollutants PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) and PM10 in the ambient air was recorded at 332 microgramme per cubic metre (ug/m3), and 497 ug/m3, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), under Ministry of Earth Sciences. PM2.5 and PM10 are the finest pollutants capable of making inroads into human lung and blood tissues. The prescribed safe standard for both these pollutants is 60 and 100 ug/m3 respectively.

In the National Capital Region, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad recorded ‘severe’ air quality while Greater Noida recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, the SAFAR said.