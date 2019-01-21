Home Cities Delhi

Slow winds no help as air quality turns ‘severe’ in Delhi

 Delhi’s air quality was ‘severe’ on Sunday as slow wind speed prevented dispersion of pollutants. 

Published: 21st January 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

delhi pollution

Image used for representational purpose only. (File)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality was ‘severe’ on Sunday as slow wind speed prevented dispersion of pollutants. 

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 404, which falls in the ‘severe’ category. An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

On Sunday, as many as 10 areas recorded ‘severe’ air quality and 22 ‘very poor’, the CPCB said. The concentration of harmful pollutants PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) and PM10 in the ambient air was recorded at 332 microgramme per cubic metre (ug/m3), and 497 ug/m3, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), under Ministry of Earth Sciences. PM2.5 and PM10 are the finest pollutants capable of making inroads into human lung and blood tissues. The prescribed safe standard for both these pollutants is 60 and 100 ug/m3 respectively.

In the National Capital Region, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad recorded ‘severe’ air quality while Greater Noida recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, the SAFAR said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi weather Delhi pollution Delhi air quality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp