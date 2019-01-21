Home Cities Delhi

Two MPs give Nirmala Sitharaman’s BJP Delhi unit core group meeting a miss  

The first meeting of the BJP Delhi unit’s core group for the Lok Sabha polls saw at least two party MPs giving it a miss.

Published: 21st January 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first meeting of the BJP Delhi unit’s core group for the Lok Sabha polls saw at least two party MPs giving it a miss.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has been appointed BJP’s election in-charge in Delhi, presided over the meeting,

There were reports that North-West Delhi MP Udit Raj and Union Minister Vijay Goel skipped the meeting, while BJP state chief Manoj Tiwari reached minutes before Sitharaman was about to end her speech.

West Delhi MP Pravesh Verma is said to have reached for the meeting after it had ended.

Besides Sithraman, the meeting was attended by co-in-charge Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, state ‘Prabhari’ Shyam Jaju, ‘sah-Prabhari’ Tarun Chugh and other members of the core group that included other MPs. There are 16 members in the state core group.

A BJP leader said Sitharaman highlighted that the saffron party cannot afford to lose even a single parliamentary seat. In 2014, the BJP won all seven seats.

Sources said Sitharaman will soon start district-wise meetings and her focus would on redressing the grievances of the party cadre. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharman BJP Delhi core unit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp