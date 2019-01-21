Two MPs give Nirmala Sitharaman’s BJP Delhi unit core group meeting a miss  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first meeting of the BJP Delhi unit’s core group for the Lok Sabha polls saw at least two party MPs giving it a miss.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has been appointed BJP’s election in-charge in Delhi, presided over the meeting,

There were reports that North-West Delhi MP Udit Raj and Union Minister Vijay Goel skipped the meeting, while BJP state chief Manoj Tiwari reached minutes before Sitharaman was about to end her speech.

West Delhi MP Pravesh Verma is said to have reached for the meeting after it had ended.

Besides Sithraman, the meeting was attended by co-in-charge Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, state ‘Prabhari’ Shyam Jaju, ‘sah-Prabhari’ Tarun Chugh and other members of the core group that included other MPs. There are 16 members in the state core group.

A BJP leader said Sitharaman highlighted that the saffron party cannot afford to lose even a single parliamentary seat. In 2014, the BJP won all seven seats.

Sources said Sitharaman will soon start district-wise meetings and her focus would on redressing the grievances of the party cadre.