Woman dies after falling from third-floor apartment in Delhi, family alleges rape

The police said, prima facie, it appears that the woman was suffering from depression and committed suicide.

Published: 21st January 2019 11:38 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances allegedly after falling from the third floor of a building in central Delhi's Prasad Nagar area, police said Monday.

The woman's relatives alleged that she was raped.

The police said, prima facie, it appears that the woman was suffering from depression and committed suicide.

However, the exact cause of her death and whether she was raped will be known only after the post-mortem report is received, they said.

They said the woman used to live with her stepmother in the Ranikheda area of Narela.

On January 16, she attended a conference at Connaught Place in the morning but did not turn up for the evening session.

Following which, a missing complaint was registered, a senior police officer said.

The next day, officials of Prasad Nagar police station were informed about a woman lying unconscious near an apartment, following which they rushed the victim to Safdarjung Hospital where she died, the officer said.

The woman and her boyfriend had gone to the house of his relative in the Prasad Nagar area in the evening, the police said.

"We have registered a case under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) at Prasad Nagar police station. The case is under investigation," a senior police officer said.

