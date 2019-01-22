13,000 reasons to visit job fair organised by Delhi government this year

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nishtha Kapoor, an engineering graduate specialising in food and technology, isn’t happy with the jobs currently on offer as she feels she is over-qualified for some of the ones that she gets called up for.

The 24-year-old was one of the hundreds of students, participating in the job fair organised by Delhi Government on Monday, with the hope of applying for profiles of her interest, but was left disappointed as most of the employers had on offer jobs in sales, customer care services and the BPO sector.

She spent four hours and applied at a bank and one more company for the post of sales executive. “I am hopeful about getting calls for the interview,” she told this newspaper. She was earlier working at a food export company dealing with quality insurance. “The food laws in the country aren’t stringent. So the job didn’t suit me even though it was in this area that I was trained to work during my graduation,” Kapoor said.

She added, “After leaving that job, I started preparing for IBPS, but there was not much luck. There aren’t many seats in the general category. In a country with such a huge population, it is tough to get desirable jobs.”

As many as 76 employers and companies are participating this year and they will be shortlisting candidates for more than 13,000 vacancies. It is expected that around 30,000 to 40,000 job seekers will participate, Delhi Employment Minister Gopal Rai has said.

On the first day of the fair, there were some, who paid visits just like that and also many, who were hopeful about being welcomed by “appealing vacancies at good companies”. Most of them, clad in informal wear, moved from one stall to another, dropping applications.

“I haven’t heard names of more than 90 per cent of the employers here right now. I applied at 8 companies, hoping to get calls from, at least, some of them,” a job-seeker said.

One of the applicants, 24-year-old Akash Solanki, has been in a marketing job for the last six months. “I wish to switch jobs and am a regular at this job fair. The problem with this government fair is that there were only three for companies with brand names like Ola, which is looking for drivers. I have done an MBA. I can’t work as a driver, right? I came with 30 copies of my CV and submitted all of them at different stalls,” he said.

The fair this year largely offers openings at private firms. “I want a secure government job. I guess there is nothing for me here. I am open to working at a bank. So I submitted my application along with resume at ICICI,” Mohit Shukla, an engineering graduate, said.