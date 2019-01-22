Home Cities Delhi

BJP urges poll panel to take action against AAP

Incidentally, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has been attacking the Commission for ‘deleting’ voters from the electoral list without following due process.

BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari (centre) and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (left) outside the Election Commission office on Monday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP head Manoj Tiwari lead a party delegation which urged the Election Commission to de-recognise the AAP for “endangering the unity and integrity of the country”.

As per a report of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, the number of electors on 10th October, 2018 was 1,38,14,866 , whereas it stands at  1,36,95,291 as 18th January this year.

“We have submitted a complaint against the Aam Aadmi Party to the EC on the issue that statements have been issued through the official Twitter handle of the Chief Minister in which allegations were made against the BJP with the objective of maligning our party’s image,” Tiwari said.

Vijender Gupta, the BJP’s face in the Delhi Assembly, stated that deletion and addition of votes is made under a legal process by the Election Commission, but “Kejriwal thinks himself to be the Commission and never misses the opportunity to make baseless and illogical statements”.

