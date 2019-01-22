Home Cities Delhi

Collection of votives and centre pieces

Premier home décor store Ishatvam brings for you its new range of vases, votives and centre pieces to take the style quotient of your home a few notches higher.

By Express News Service

Premier home décor store Ishatvam brings for you its new range of vases, votives and centre pieces to take the style quotient of your home a few notches higher. Titled Fire and Ice, the collection is available in earthy tones like charcoal and rust, a perfect blend of opposites that work in complete synergy. The collection is available at Ishatvam store on MG Road, Sultanpur as well as onlilne.

Each of these pieces holds the perfect blend of the values of old world and the charm of new, making it ageless and adaptable to a contemporary context.Founded over 30 years ago, Ishatvam has been a hub of design where young Indian designers have been brewing innovative products catering to the varied needs and tastes of, giving them a home they truly love. 

