Home Cities Delhi

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management holds conference on HR practices

The conference was held keeping in mind the increasing importance of Human Resource department in the increasing competitive era.

Published: 22nd January 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM) organised a HR conference on the theme of “Best Organisational Practices: Critical Roles of HR”.

The conference was held keeping in mind the increasing importance of Human Resource department in the increasing competitive era. Also, the role and the impact of Human Resources as a domain had undergone a huge change and it has turned out to be an integral part of organisational management team for decision making.

LBSIM director DK Srivastava highlighted how HR department has transformed from minimum critical role to emerging importance in the era of surging business challenges.Avinash V. Deolekar, Chief Guest, Executive Vice-President, People Strategy gave the inaugural address wherein he stated the importance of business strategy, managing people performance and people development in sync with organisational development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp