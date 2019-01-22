Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management holds conference on HR practices

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM) organised a HR conference on the theme of “Best Organisational Practices: Critical Roles of HR”.

The conference was held keeping in mind the increasing importance of Human Resource department in the increasing competitive era. Also, the role and the impact of Human Resources as a domain had undergone a huge change and it has turned out to be an integral part of organisational management team for decision making.

LBSIM director DK Srivastava highlighted how HR department has transformed from minimum critical role to emerging importance in the era of surging business challenges.Avinash V. Deolekar, Chief Guest, Executive Vice-President, People Strategy gave the inaugural address wherein he stated the importance of business strategy, managing people performance and people development in sync with organisational development.