Jessica Lal murder: Consider Manu Sharma plea for premature release in next SRB meeting, HC tells Delhi government

During the hearing, the court was surprised that while the Delhi Police had not objected to Sharma's plea for premature release, its nominee on the Sentence Review Board (SRB) had done so.

Published: 22nd January 2019

Manu Sharma, the main accused in the Jessica Lal murder case being escorted to Delhi court by police. (File|EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant a reprieve to Manu Sharma, the prime accused in the Jessica Lall murder case. The court directed the Delhi government to reconsider its plea, seeking premature release, in the Sentence Review Board (SRB) meeting in March.

Son of former Union minister Venod Sharma, Manu was sentenced to life for killing Lall in 1999.Though the trial court had acquitted him, the high court reversed the verdict and convicted him. The case then moved to the Supreme Court, which upheld his life sentence in April 2010.

Justice Najmi Waziri, while disposing of the plea, granted liberty to Sharma to file an application after the SRB decides the issue in its March meeting. Delhi government’s Standing Counsel Rahul Mehra told the court that the SRB conducts a review meeting on premature release of convicts on a quarterly basis and the next meeting is scheduled to be held in March.

He assured the court that it will consider Sharma’s plea in the next meeting.The court on Monday held a hearing on the plea filed by Sharma through advocate Amit Sahni. With agency inputs

