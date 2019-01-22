Kejriwal aide claims threat to the Delhi CM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A week after a man was detained for allegedly sending an email to Chief Minister’s office threatening to kidnap his daughter, Arvind Kejriwal’s personal security officer on Monday said that he had received a call from someone saying that he was planning to attack the chief minister.

The call was received on an official landline number around 10.45 am.A senior police officer said a complaint was received from the CM’s office and efforts were on to identify the person, who told the PSO that he was calling from west Delhi’s Vikaspuri.

The official spokesperson of the Delhi government said, “Despite repeated reminders to the General Administration department to fix the landline number, nothing has been done. They have been sitting on the issue since last year when a similar threat was made to the chief minister.”

“Since the caller ID of the phone is not working, the number from which the call was made could not be identified,” the spokesperson. The caller ID installed at the office’s telephone hasn’t been functional since last May,” he added.

A senior officer in the Delhi Police said they were informed about the call by Personal Security Officer (PSO) of the chief minister and efforts are underway to identify the caller.A couple of weeks ago, the chief minister’s office received an email threatening to kidnap his daughter. Subsequently, the accused was arrested.

Danger lurks

