Memory-makers’ hustle: What keeps tourist photographers going

Suridhi Sharma By

Express News Service

She is trying different poses in front of her phone camera, and he is trying different angles to capture this moment. After a few takes, both stare at the photo gallery and decide to take more photos, wondering what will do the trick.

It’s not uncommon to see people struggle to take that perfect photograph at historical monuments. Maybe it’s just the wrong side and they need better lighting, maybe a selfie is not a good idea altogether and they need to ask a fellow reveler to take their picture. A professional photographer standing near by hopes these thoughts will help his business. He approaches the couple, but his constant requests and lucrative offers are unable to budge them and they continue to struggle with their smartphone.

Mohit Kumar, the photographer is used to this constant haggling and is always on a lookout for customers at India Gate, a major attraction and a picnic spot in the Capital that attracts locals and outstation tourists alike. “I get around 20 customers a day but this is not what I do for a living. I am dependent on my family as I’m pursuing my Masters. This is like extra income for me. I like this work because it helps me learn more about marketing and I love to meet interesting people. Over the last two years, it has helped me develop my communication skills as well. A customer even took me to Agra for a shoot,” he says. There are many like him, who do this job part-time.

While Kumar loves the job, he adds, “There are others who work here because this is the best they can ask for. For someone who has only studied till high school, this is a good option.”However, this ‘good option’ is not as rosy as it sounds. “I am lucky to have my own camera but there are many photographers who work on commission. One person might own 20 cameras and have people working for him,” says Raja, who has been a photographer at India Gate for over 20 years.

The photographers have increased from around 25 to 200 in the last 20 years, but so has the footfall. “20 years ago, the cost of a Polaroid print used to be around `50 and now with the availability of refills, it has decreased to `20. Many customers also prefer to have the soft copies transferred to their phones,” says Raja. But who are these customers who still prefer to have a professional photographer take their picture? “There are two kinds of customers that we get. There are those who still don’t own a smartphone. Then there are those who recognise that photography is a skill and merely owning a smartphone won’t ensure a great profile picture. The newly-married couples also love to be photographed,” he smiles.

While they depend on the customers, Raju Yadav, who came to Delhi from Budaun in UP, looking for employment, seems totally disenchanted with the city. “I work on commission and every day is a struggle. There are times I meet customers that make me feel disgusted. We show sample photographs to people to market ourselves and I have had these so-called educated men ask for the girl in the photograph. I don’t like it here,” he shrugs.

On the other hand, photographer Kale Singh is a local who started his career as a tourist photographer twenty years ago. “This once used to be a fast moving business. The work has reduced by 50 per cent since then. Most people who used to visit back then would have their pictures taken, that is not the case anymore. This is my full time job but it is not the most stable one out there. Delhi witnesses a lot of ups and downs and there are many days when we can’t shoot. For example, a festival, or a protest can affect my income. It can be rough. Moreover, even a guy who used to have a tea stall now owns a camera or works on commission and it all adds up to less work. Despite all this, we try to be courteous to each other and never steal anyone’s customers. The Dilliwallah road-side photographer has a big heart,” he quips.

Despite many problems, nothing is able to drown their lively banter. Reflecting on the profession, Raja says, “It’s great to be a photographer, but I won’t advise anyone to follow it this way. But this is my hustle now.”