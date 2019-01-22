Home Cities Delhi

Sewage worker death: NHRC notice to Delhi government, details sought on fatalities

The Commission directed the Delhi chief secretary to submit a detailed report in four weeks in the case, as well as other similar incidents over the past two years. 

Published: 22nd January 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to the Delhi government over the death of a contractual sanitation worker who died while cleaning a drain in Wazirabad.

There were reports that workers at the site were “not provided safety gear, such as face masks, breathing apparatus, uniforms and other equipment”, the human rights panel said, referring to the death of Kishan, 37, on Sunday.

“Allegedly, 22 people have died in the city while cleaning sewers, septic tanks and rainwater harvesting pits over the past two years,” the human rights panel said in a statement.

The Commission directed the Delhi chief secretary to submit a detailed report in four weeks in the case, as well as other similar incidents over the past two years.  “The report should also specify the legal action taken against the persons, who had employed the victim in sewerage cleaning without providing him with proper safety gear. He has also been asked to inform about specific steps taken to stop such incidents in the future,” the NHRC statement read.

It is the state’s statutory responsibility to provide protective gear to workers involved in cleaning of sewage, the panel said.

No arrest so far

DCP, North, Nupur Prasad said the contractor hasn’t been arrested.

An FIR was registered in the case. “The complainants have named the  contractor. We are looking for him.” The victim’s body is kept at Sabzi Mandi Mortuary.  

“His wife is waiting for her  in-laws to come to the city.” Autopsy will be done on Tuesday once the kin  arrive

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi sewer deaths NHRC notice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp