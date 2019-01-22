Sewage worker death: NHRC notice to Delhi government, details sought on fatalities

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to the Delhi government over the death of a contractual sanitation worker who died while cleaning a drain in Wazirabad.

There were reports that workers at the site were “not provided safety gear, such as face masks, breathing apparatus, uniforms and other equipment”, the human rights panel said, referring to the death of Kishan, 37, on Sunday.

“Allegedly, 22 people have died in the city while cleaning sewers, septic tanks and rainwater harvesting pits over the past two years,” the human rights panel said in a statement.

The Commission directed the Delhi chief secretary to submit a detailed report in four weeks in the case, as well as other similar incidents over the past two years. “The report should also specify the legal action taken against the persons, who had employed the victim in sewerage cleaning without providing him with proper safety gear. He has also been asked to inform about specific steps taken to stop such incidents in the future,” the NHRC statement read.

It is the state’s statutory responsibility to provide protective gear to workers involved in cleaning of sewage, the panel said.

No arrest so far

DCP, North, Nupur Prasad said the contractor hasn’t been arrested.

An FIR was registered in the case. “The complainants have named the contractor. We are looking for him.” The victim’s body is kept at Sabzi Mandi Mortuary.

“His wife is waiting for her in-laws to come to the city.” Autopsy will be done on Tuesday once the kin arrive