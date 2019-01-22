Home Cities Delhi

Offenders who fled overseas will be brought back: Rajnath Singh

Speaking on the sidelines of an event at a CISF camp he also spoke about government’s efforts in extraditing fugitives and said they will be brought back to face action.

Published: 22nd January 2019

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at a condolence meet for RSS thinker Devendra Swaroop, in New Delhi on Monday | shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the BJP is going to retain power in 2019 and that the Opposition’s attempt to forge a ‘mahagatbandhan’ (grand alliance) is a sign how other parties fear the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Commenting on media reports that said absconding accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, Mehul Choksi, had surrendered his Indian citizenship. “We have brought the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act and there is a process under that law (to curb big fraud cases). He (Choksi) will be brought to India for sure and no one will be spared. Action will be taken against everyone,” the minister said.

Asked about the Opposition’s show of strength , Singh said it was the fear of his party’s successes that made them come together. “They (mahagathbandhan parties) are afraid that BJP will form government again...” he said.  

He said the alliance was no “challenge” for his government in the forthcoming polls as the common man had faith in the present dispensation. Singh said he was confident about his party’s chances at the hustings as there has been no allegation of any “serious corruption” in the last 4.5 years.

Rajnath Singh

