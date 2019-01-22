Railway official accused of misbehaving with staff at New Delhi railway station

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A major ruckus broke out at the New Delhi railway station when the chairman of the Passenger Amenities Committee visited the station for inspection.

The station staff accused Ramesh Chandra Ratan of misbehaving with them.

Ratan entered the station director's room and allegedly threatened him, sources said.

However, there is no clarity on the issue that triggered the chaos.

Commenting on the issue, Northern Railway PRO Deepak Kumar said there seemed to be some issue and details about the incident were being collected.