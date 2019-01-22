Home Cities Delhi

Railway official accused of misbehaving with staff at New Delhi railway station

Commenting on the issue, Northern Railway PRO Deepak Kumar said there seemed to be some issue and details about the incident were being collected.

Published: 22nd January 2019 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

New Delhi railway station. Representational image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A major ruckus broke out at the New Delhi railway station when the chairman of the Passenger Amenities Committee visited the station for inspection.

The station staff accused Ramesh Chandra Ratan of misbehaving with them.

Ratan entered the station director's room and allegedly threatened him, sources said.

However, there is no clarity on the issue that triggered the chaos.

Commenting on the issue, Northern Railway PRO Deepak Kumar said there seemed to be some issue and details about the incident were being collected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Delhi railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp