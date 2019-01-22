We live in an age of constant distraction, says author Manjima Chatterjee

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

She is not just an educationist but a drama explorer who recently came out with her maiden book, Two Plays On Hunger. Manjima Chatterjee, who teaches at Noida’s Shiv Nadar School, has included two of her award-winning plays set in pre-Independence Bengal — Two Men On A Tree and The Mountain Of Bones, in the book. Excerpts from an interview...

So you moved from Kolkata to Delhi for graduation and stayed back! When and how did writing begin?

After graduating from St Stephen’s, I took a gap year and worked at The Valley School in Bengaluru after which I returned to Delhi University for MA in Sociology. I helped set up NGO Kutumb Foundation in 2002 and have been associated with it ever since.

As for writing, I grew up in a family of academicians, and have been writing fiction for as long as I can remember. Playwriting began with the British Council Inter-School plays at school. Wave was my first non-school play. It was in response to a call for English plays by Rage Productions. This culminated in a year-long writing programme in 2006, supported by the Royal Court Theatre, and the production of my play, The Edge, by Akvarious Productions, in January 2007. Then in 2012, I joined Shiv Nadar school.

You are also a drama explorer. What exactly is that?

A drama explorer is a performer/researcher/teacher/learner who does not restrict her identity to that of a performer or a teacher, but is willing to find and mine drama in all aspects of life. I am strongly influenced by Dorothy Heathcote’s approach to theatre, and believe in using theatre techniques to find drama in everyday situations, and then, through drama, exploring the possibilities of different situations. I believe in extending the drama approach to various academic statements or situations, and, by way of empathy, investigating the meaning and impact of these statements or situations.At present I am deeply into non-actor-led drama, such as Puppetry and Material Theatre, and engaged in documenting and researching the same.

What are your views on contemporary Indian authors vis a vis the veterans?

I think all writers have their place within their own contexts. Their works reflect the moment in time and space they occupy, and their concerns, challenges and style of writing are coloured by the same.Who is your favourite author? Who do you draw your inspiration from.I don’t have a favourite author. I tend to like works of different authors rather than all the works of one author. Having said that, I have generally enjoyed the works of Rabindranath Tagore, Italo Calvino, Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Haruki Murakami. I read a lot of fantasy, mysteries, and also science fiction and mythology. I tend to return to the works of Sukumar Ray, Satyajit Ray and Upendrakishore Raychaudhuri for comfort reading. Among the contemporary theatre writing, I look up to Badal Sircar and Caryl Churchill’s works.

Anything you want to say to our readers?

We live in an age of constant distraction, where the lived experience is constantly shunted in favour of virtual experiences. As a result, our lives are becoming increasingly shallow and boring. No amount of indulgence will ever satisfy us, unless we take time out to be with each other.