24-year-old cab driver arrested for firing at transgender in southeast Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly firing at a transgender following an altercation in southeast Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin area, police said Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Sagar, a resident of Shashi Garden, Trilokpuri.

He is believed to be a member of an interstate criminal gang led by Sunder Bhati, the police said.

The incident took place near Barapulla flyover on the intervening night of January 19 and 20.

The victim was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre by some passerby.

A case was registered at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), said.

The investigation in the case is in progress, police said.