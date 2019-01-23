Are you ready to explore  an intoxicating aroma?

By Express News Service

Molton Brown has launched its limited edition called the Muddled Plum Collection. The collection glistens with unadulterated seasonal joy, offering an array of choices, including Muddled Plum Eau de Toilette, Scented Glitter, Bath and Shower Gel, Body Lotion, Single Wick Candle and Festive Bauble.

Talking about the collection, Carla Chabert, Master Perfumer, Molton Brown, says, “Muddled Plum is a celebratory fragrance filled with festive spirit. Oak-aged rum notes give this scent its signature: playful, yet grownup. Indulgent liquor-drenched plums, muddled in luxurious spices and dusted in frosted sugar, set the tone in the opening. Oriental accents and opulent white flowers mingle with the rich warmth of sandalwood, leaving a sophisticated yet intoxicating aroma.”

At: Moltonbrown.com/store/collections/muddled-plum/catUSFPlum/