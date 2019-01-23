Home Cities Delhi

Cultural festival Bharat Parv from January 26

The Ministry of Tourism will host the fourth edition of Bharat Parv, which will be held in Red Fort in the capital, between January 26 and January 31.

Published: 23rd January 2019 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Tourism will host the fourth edition of Bharat Parv, which will be held in Red Fort in the capital, between January 26 and January 31. The event will be a part of Republic Day celebrations.

The tourism ministry is arranging this event in collaboration with other ministries. The first edition was held in 2016. The aim of the event is to promote the idea of ‘Ek Bharat, shreshtha Bharat’, and promote the country’s cultural diversity.

The highlights of this year’s event will be the display of Republic Day parade tableaux, static and dynamic performances by bands from the armed forces, a food court, a crafts fair, a ‘Jago Grahak Jago’ consumer awareness campaign, and a Gandhi gram, in which 10 artists will make paintings on the theme of ‘Ideology of Mahatma Gandhi’. The event will also facilitate exhibition and sale of crafts items.

“The other novel attractions this year will be a photo booth where people can take photos with the backdrop of a monument, and those photos can be printed for free at the booth. There will also be a stall for the ‘Adopt a Heritage’ scheme where all stakeholders involved in this would be a part of it,” said a tourism ministry official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp