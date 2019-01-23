Cultural festival Bharat Parv from January 26

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Tourism will host the fourth edition of Bharat Parv, which will be held in Red Fort in the capital, between January 26 and January 31. The event will be a part of Republic Day celebrations.

The tourism ministry is arranging this event in collaboration with other ministries. The first edition was held in 2016. The aim of the event is to promote the idea of ‘Ek Bharat, shreshtha Bharat’, and promote the country’s cultural diversity.

The highlights of this year’s event will be the display of Republic Day parade tableaux, static and dynamic performances by bands from the armed forces, a food court, a crafts fair, a ‘Jago Grahak Jago’ consumer awareness campaign, and a Gandhi gram, in which 10 artists will make paintings on the theme of ‘Ideology of Mahatma Gandhi’. The event will also facilitate exhibition and sale of crafts items.

“The other novel attractions this year will be a photo booth where people can take photos with the backdrop of a monument, and those photos can be printed for free at the booth. There will also be a stall for the ‘Adopt a Heritage’ scheme where all stakeholders involved in this would be a part of it,” said a tourism ministry official.