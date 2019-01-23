Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court grants bail to man held with live bullet at Arvind Kejriwal's residence

Published: 23rd January 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: File / EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a man who was arrested on November 26 last year for allegedly carrying a bullet in his wallet while visiting the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva released 39-year-old Mohammad Imran on bail after considering that he had been in custody for 55 days, investigation in the case was complete and the trial could take some time to conclude.

The high court made it clear that it was not commenting on the merits of the case.

It granted bail to Imran, a caretaker of a mosque in Karol Bagh and resident of Seelampur here, on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and a surety of like amount.

According to the prosecution, Imran, who was going to attend a Janta Darbar (public meeting) at the chief minister's residence, was arrested after a bullet was allegedly found in his purse during frisking.

The judge, in his order, said, "Without commenting on the merits of the case and keeping in view the fact that the petitioner (Imran) has been in custody for 55 days and investigation is complete and trial is likely to take some time, I am of the view that the petitioner has made out a case for grant of regular bail."

The court said that he be released if not required in any other case and directed that he shall not do anything that may prejudice the trial or the prosecution witnesses.

The man had sought bail saying that he was not possessing the live cartridge consciously and had even deposited his wallet with the security staff prior to entering the secure zone.

The prosecution had opposed the bail application saying the facts showed that he would have been aware of the presence of the bullet and, as such, cannot take the plea of absence of conscious possession.

It also said that investigation was complete and charge sheet was in the process of finalisation.

It, however, added that the investigation till date had not revealed any adverse antecedents of Imran.

Police had earlier said the man had come to the chief minister's residence with 12 imams and maulvis to discuss the issue of increasing salary of the staff working at the Delhi Waqf Board.

During the search, a live cartridge of .32 bore was allegedly found in his purse by the security staff deputed at Kejriwal's residence.

Imran was handed over to the local police and accordingly, a case was registered at the Civil Lines police station under relevant sections of the Arms Act, police had said.

