Home Cities Delhi

Diphtheria deaths: DCW seeks action against MCD

In September last year, at least 21 children died due to diphtheria at Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases (MVID) Hospital, under North MCD, in Kingsway Camp.

Published: 23rd January 2019 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has asked the police to initiate criminal prosecution against health officials and hospital authorities over the death of 21 children allegedly due to non-availability of diphtheria vaccine.

In September last year, at least 21 children died due to diphtheria at Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases (MVID) Hospital, under North MCD, in Kingsway Camp.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, in a notice to the Joint Commissioner of Police Northern Range, said it is clear that the deaths were prevented if the vaccine was procured in a timely manner.  “Instead, the North MCD dragged its feet in the matter and for over nine months, there was no vaccine available in the hospital.” 

“It is clear that the deaths were a direct result of criminal negligence and seemingly corrupt conduct of MCD authorities. In view of the above, it is important that an FIR for criminal negligence and mismanagement is immediately registered in the matter against the health department officials and MVID Hospital authorities,” Maliwal said.

In its reply to the Commission, the civic body had said the stock of anti-diphtheria vaccine was exhausted by Dec 2, 2017, and for over 9.5 months, there was not even a single dose of Anti-Diphtheria Serum available at the hospital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp