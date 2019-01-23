Diphtheria deaths: DCW seeks action against MCD

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has asked the police to initiate criminal prosecution against health officials and hospital authorities over the death of 21 children allegedly due to non-availability of diphtheria vaccine.

In September last year, at least 21 children died due to diphtheria at Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases (MVID) Hospital, under North MCD, in Kingsway Camp.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, in a notice to the Joint Commissioner of Police Northern Range, said it is clear that the deaths were prevented if the vaccine was procured in a timely manner. “Instead, the North MCD dragged its feet in the matter and for over nine months, there was no vaccine available in the hospital.”

“It is clear that the deaths were a direct result of criminal negligence and seemingly corrupt conduct of MCD authorities. In view of the above, it is important that an FIR for criminal negligence and mismanagement is immediately registered in the matter against the health department officials and MVID Hospital authorities,” Maliwal said.

In its reply to the Commission, the civic body had said the stock of anti-diphtheria vaccine was exhausted by Dec 2, 2017, and for over 9.5 months, there was not even a single dose of Anti-Diphtheria Serum available at the hospital.