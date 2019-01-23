Ajit Doval's son’s defamation plea against magazine to be heard

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday agreed to examine a complaint filed by Vivek Doval, son of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, seeking action against a magazine for allegedly publishing a defamatory article.

The complaint alleged that former Union minister Jairam Ramesh had held a press conference on January 17 in which he reiterated baseless and unfounded facts published in the article, to defame Vivek Doval in order to settle scores with his father.

The complaint would be heard on January 30, when the statements of two witnesses named by Vivek—Nikhil Kapoor and Amit Sharma—would be recorded.

The magazine, in an article, had said that Vivek ran a hedge fund in Cayman Islands, a tax haven, which was registered 13 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation.