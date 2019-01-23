DU student killed, 3 injured in drunken driving accident in north Delhi: Police

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a case of drunken driving, a 19-year-old Delhi University student was killed and his three friends injured when their car turned turtle after hitting a divider in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shivam Shankar, a first-year student of Delhi University's School of Open Learning, while the injured, Kashish, 18, Nitin, 18, both residents of Chandigarh, and Arensh Shankar, a resident of Regarpura, they said.

Police said they were informed around 3 am from a passerby that a Santro car has been found overturned with four youngsters inside it, following which officials of the Sarai Rohilla police station went to the spot and rushed the victims to the NKS Hospital.

Shivam Shankar was declared brought dead, while Kashish and Nitin have been kept under observation and Arensh was discharged after primary medication, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said.

During investigation, Arensh disclosed that they all were friends and had gone to the Karol bagh area to attend Shivam's relative's wedding.

After attending the wedding, they all planned to go to Murthal for a joy ride, the DCP said.

Shivam was driving the car at a high speed.

As the car reached near the Gurudawara in Sarai Rohilla, Shivam lost control over the vehicle, which hit the divider and turned turtle, the officer said.

He also said that they were under the influence of alcohol and the medical reports have confirmed the fact, the officer added.

A case has been registered at Sarai Rohilla police station and an investigation is underway, police said.