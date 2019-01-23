Home Cities Delhi

DU student killed, 3 injured in drunken driving accident in north Delhi: Police

Police said they were informed around 3 am from a passerby that a Santro car has been found overturned with four youngsters inside it.

Published: 23rd January 2019 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a case of drunken driving, a 19-year-old Delhi University student was killed and his three friends injured when their car turned turtle after hitting a divider in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shivam Shankar, a first-year student of Delhi University's School of Open Learning, while the injured, Kashish, 18, Nitin, 18, both residents of Chandigarh, and Arensh Shankar, a resident of Regarpura, they said.

Police said they were informed around 3 am from a passerby that a Santro car has been found overturned with four youngsters inside it, following which officials of the Sarai Rohilla police station went to the spot and rushed the victims to the NKS Hospital.

Shivam Shankar was declared brought dead, while Kashish and Nitin have been kept under observation and Arensh was discharged after primary medication, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said.

During investigation, Arensh disclosed that they all were friends and had gone to the Karol bagh area to attend Shivam's relative's wedding.

After attending the wedding, they all planned to go to Murthal for a joy ride, the DCP said.

Shivam was driving the car at a high speed.

As the car reached near the Gurudawara in Sarai Rohilla, Shivam lost control over the vehicle, which hit the divider and turned turtle, the officer said.

He also said that they were under the influence of alcohol and the medical reports have confirmed the fact, the officer added.

A case has been registered at Sarai Rohilla police station and an investigation is underway, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
accident Delhi University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp