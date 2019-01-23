In praise of eating slowly, mindfully to stay healthy 

Neelanjana singh By

Express News Service

Last week I talked about how eating mindfully is just as important as the right selection of foods in the diet. It is fascinating that very simple and easy-to-execute ways to eat can positively impact overall health.

Interestingly, the Japanese practice the technique of eating to a point of 80 per cent fullness, and this is referred to as Hara Hachi Bu.

Your question to me will be - how does one know when that 80 per cent level has been reached? Being cognizant of that level of fullness isn’t as difficult as it sounds. It is a point when you feel almost full yet you could eat some more without any difficulty. Needless to say, you can only identify this level if you are eating slowly. When you focus on your food and chew each morsel, you are bound to be aware of the sensations of fullness and hunger. So, why should one not eat beyond this point? The stomach is a stretchable sac and with repeated overeating, it grows in size. Once this happens, you become less and less aware of the signals of fullness and this makes you prone to habitual overeating and its related weight issues.

The French have another way of ensuring that they do not overeat. First and foremost, they eat slowly, sometimes taking up to two hours over dinner, which is their most important meal as it is a happy time spent together with family and friends. Obviously, they get to know when they are almost full and stop eating accordingly. They also do not believe in wiping their plate clean and emptying their glasses to complete a meal. Plating out your food is another way to ensure controlled eating. More on this issue, sometime soon.

When one eats at a fast pace, not only are signals of fullness ignored but other problems also occur. There are numerous studies that document the mind-body connection in the context of eating. When the mind is tuned out while eating, the digestive process tends to be less efficient by almost 30 to 40 per cent. This is the reason why people who do not eat mindfully (by combining other activities like watching TV or reading the paper while eating) are plagued with digestive issues such as gas, bloating and irregular and incomplete bowel movements.

What can we do to change our habits to mindful eating? For starters, set an alarm for 20 minutes and devote this time to eating the meal without any distractions (TV, phone, etc.). Take small bites and chew well. This way you will be able to appreciate the taste, smell and texture of the food, which is usually missed in haste. A good way to tackle boredom while eating is to make your mealtimes a social activity. Make it a point to eat with your family or with your colleagues.

Another useful method of slowing down the pace of eating is to use the non-dominant hand to eat. I also find the use of chopsticks to be a great way to control the size of the bites of food, thereby helping you eat more mindfully. The East Asian population has known this all along, which is why it’s rare to see obesity issues in that part of the world.