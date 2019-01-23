Metro Phase-IV impasse: Kejriwal hits out at Centre  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hit out at the Centre over a deadlock on Phase-IV of Delhi Metro, asking if it was fair for it to share the profits but pass the entire burden of losses to his government.

Sources in the Union government had on Monday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party government had “stonewalled” progress of Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV by imposing conditions, leading to “substantial delay” and “inconvenience” to people.

One condition is that the operating losses of the project should be borne equally by the Delhi government and the Centre. The other is that the Delhi government will have no liabilities in external loans sought for the project.

“I am surprised at this news. Centre n Del govt hold 50:50 equity in Del Metro. Now, Centre says that profits will be shared 50:50 but all losses will be borne 100% by Del govt. Is this fair on people of Del? Del govt is only saying that losses shud also be borne 50:50(sic),” Kejriwal said in a tweet. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had told reporters after Phase-IV was approved that the city government would give its share of `9,707 crore towards construction work under the project, which is estimated to cost around `45,000 crore.

Among the projects chosen under Phase-IV are Rithala-Narela (21.73 km), Janakpuri West-R K Ashram (28.92 km), Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km), Inderlok-Indraprastha (12.58 km), Tughlakabad-Aerocity (20.20 km), and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block (7.96 km).

A Delhi government official had earlier said that “in the past one year, the ridership has gone down due to various reasons. So, if Delhi has to pay 100 per cent of the operational loss, it will not be financially viable for it”.

Also, there are certain corridors that may not be profitable in the future or even do not reach the break-even level, the official had said.

Sources in the Housing and Urban Affairs ministry had said the two conditions imposed by the Delhi government were “contrary” to the conditions of sanction of Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro, wherein operational losses are to be borne by the Delhi government.