Home Cities Delhi

Metro Phase-IV impasse: Kejriwal hits out at Centre  

One condition is that the operating losses of the project should be borne equally by the Delhi government and the Centre.

Published: 23rd January 2019 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hit out at the Centre over a deadlock on Phase-IV of Delhi Metro, asking if it was fair for it to share the profits but pass the entire burden of losses to his government.

Sources in the Union government had on Monday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party government  had “stonewalled” progress of Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV by imposing conditions, leading to “substantial delay” and “inconvenience” to people.

One condition is that the operating losses of the project should be borne equally by the Delhi government and the Centre. The other is that the Delhi government will have no liabilities in external loans sought for the project.

“I am surprised at this news. Centre n Del govt hold 50:50 equity in Del Metro. Now, Centre says that profits will be shared 50:50 but all losses will be borne 100% by Del govt. Is this fair on people of Del? Del govt is only saying that losses shud also be borne 50:50(sic),” Kejriwal said in a tweet. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had told reporters after Phase-IV was approved that the city government would give its share of `9,707 crore towards construction work under the project, which is estimated to cost around `45,000 crore.

Among the projects chosen under Phase-IV are Rithala-Narela (21.73 km), Janakpuri West-R K Ashram (28.92 km), Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km), Inderlok-Indraprastha (12.58 km), Tughlakabad-Aerocity (20.20 km), and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block (7.96 km).

A Delhi government official had earlier said that “in the past one year, the ridership has gone down due to various reasons. So, if Delhi has to pay 100 per cent of the operational loss, it will not be financially viable for it”.

Also, there are certain corridors that may not be profitable in the future or even do not reach the break-even level, the official had said.

Sources in the Housing and Urban Affairs ministry had said the two conditions imposed by the Delhi government were “contrary” to the conditions of sanction of Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro, wherein operational losses are to be borne by the Delhi government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp