Home Cities Delhi

Notice to Kejriwal ‘pains’ Speaker

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Tuesday expressed “anguish and pain” over notices served by the Lokayukta to the chief minister and other MLAs. 

Published: 23rd January 2019 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Tuesday expressed “anguish and pain” over notices served by the Lokayukta to the chief minister and other MLAs. 
The ombudsman had given show cause notices to Aam Aadmi Party members in response to a petition to the Lokayukta about the allegedly not furnishing details of assets and liabilities. 

In a letter written to the Lokayukta Reva Khetrapal, Goel said that the “subject is completely out of jurisdiction” of the Lokayukta.
The Speaker raised several questions on the petition, urging her to file a complaint against the petitioner before a competent court.

Goel said “the petition is nothing but a politically motivated and ill-advised attempt to harass and threaten the MLAs. The contents of the petition are bereft of any material arguments and instead contain baseless allegations against the members”. 

“Ideally, a preliminary enquiry from the office of the Lokayukta or the law department of the government or Assembly Secretariat would have brought out the true picture,” Goel added. 
The Speaker, in his letter to the Lokayukta, pointed that the petitioner’s claim that the MLAs were bound to declare their assets and liabilities as per Lokpal and Lokayukta Act 2013 was not correct.

He said that all the MLAs, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who were covered by the Lokayukta notice, could submit their replies. “I have, however, suggested to the MLAs who wrote to me seeking suggestions over the notice that there is no provision as such for filing details of assets and liabilities by them before a competent authority,” he said.

Based on the petition by RTI activist Vivek Garg, the office of Lokayukta has issued notices to all the MLAs of Delhi Assembly asking them to furnish details and submit their replies by January 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp