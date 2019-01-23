Rains gift Delhi best air quality of year

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The weather gods blessed Delhiites with cleanest day of this year on Tuesday, as heavy rains and strong winds brought down Air Quality Index (AQI) to as low as 104 in the ‘moderate’ category.

It was a significant drop in air pollution as the national capital, which received showers for last two days, had recorded an AQI of 346 on Monday. Normally, the AQI remains ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ in the city.

An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

For a change, both pollutants PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) and PM10 were also within their safe standards of 60 and 100 ug/m3, respectively. The concentration of PM2.5 and PM10 in the ambient air was recorded at 51 ug/m3 and 74 ug/m3, respectively.

On Tuesday, two areas recorded ‘satisfactory’ air quality, while 32 others had ‘moderate’ AQI, the Central Pollution Control Board said. In the National Capital Region, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Greater Noida recorded ‘moderate’ air quality.

In the last 24 hours from 8:30 AM on Monday, the Safdarjung observatory recorded 14.8 mm of rainfall, while the observatory at Palam received 23 mm of rainfall

“The last night rainfall along with sufficient wind speed was enough to wash away air pollutants. More than the rainfall, it is faster winds which cleaned up Delhi’s air significantly since yesterday. Although the impact of rain will last for some time, AQI is predicted to increase slightly to moderate by tomorrow. The air quality will remain in moderate to poor range in next three days,” said the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Light rainfall or drizzle is also expected on Wednesday and Friday, said the India Meteorological Department. This sudden change in weather is due to two western disturbances over the northern hills and its induced cyclonic circulation over the northwestern plains, the IMD said.

Much-needed relief

The national capital has been battling hazardous pollution level for the past few months. For the last one month, the air quality has been oscillating between ‘’very poor’’ and ‘’severe’’ category.