Runway ticket

If you want to be mindful with your spending in 2019 — hear ye, hear ye! You aren’t alone.

Published: 23rd January 2019 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Sonali Shenoy 
Express News Service

If you want to be mindful with your spending in 2019 — hear ye, hear ye! You aren’t alone. A happiness survey conducted by the Hampton by Hilton (a leading player in the mid-scale hospitality segment) in the Gulf found that 70 per cent of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) residents look for value over luxury. That means affordable rooms, minus the room service and a great Wi-Fi connection trumps a butler. 

“Globally, we are seeing an incredible need for branded quality mid-scale product. And what I find fascinating is that a lot of consumers who can afford to stay in luxury or full service hotels are opting not to,” says Shruti Gandhi Buckley, Global Head, Hampton by Hilton. The reason being, she adds, “They would rather spend on experiences.” And we couldn’t agree more.

So when the brand made their debut in the Middle East with Hampton By Hilton Dubai Airport and we were pretty excited to get a taste of what Shruti was talking about. 

There’s a state-of-the-art rooftop gym with a panoramic view of the Dubai skyline, an infinity pool, a fully licensed bar and flexible social and work zones splayed through the lobby. The successful operations are being helmed by the Hilton’s first female General Manager in the Arab peninsula, Nayla Chowdhury, who hails from Bangaldesh. 

Our personal favourite features experienced during our stay were the digital key feature which enables you to access your room via your cell phone and the locally-inspired artwork in black and white. 

