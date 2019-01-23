Sahitya Akademi to hold meet for transgender poets

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Sahitya Akademi will give platform to transgender poets in its annual ‘Festival of Letters’ which will be held in the national capital between January 28 and February 2.

The transgender poets’ meet will be held on February 2 for which Manabi Bandhopadhyay, also India’s first transgender who was appointed as a college principal, will give the inaugural address of the session. The focus of the event will be poetry reading, followed by the house being open for discussion. A total of 15 poets would be a part of the session.

“This is for the first time that we have introduced the event of transgender poets’ meet in the annual festival of letters. This is to bring the transgender poets to the mainstream and to also give them a national platform. It is important that good literature is acknowledged, so we decided to hold a dedicated session in the festival this year,” said K Sreenivasa Rao, secretary, Sahitya Akademi.

The other events include an all-India tribal women writers’ meet, national seminar on Mahatma Gandhi in Indian literature, and workshop and competition on creative writing for children, among others.

Even though the Akademi had held small literary forums on Gandhi’s life and works in several regional languages over the past decades, it is for the first time that the Akademi will be organising a national level seminar on the Father of the Nation as a part of the Centre’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations of the

iconic leader.

The Akademi will also arrange a session on Rajastani literature in this year’s Jaipur literature festival. “This year, there will also be dedicated shelves of books of the Sahitya Akademi in this year’s Jaipur literature festival. We are also holding a panel discussion on the scope of Rajasthani literature,” said Rao.