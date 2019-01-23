Shastri uses shoes as his canvas to bring art and design together

Rebecca Vargese By

Why get a tattoo on your skin, when you can get one on your shoe? For Toramally, the tattoo is a mark of distinction that goes beyond your persona, and extends to one’s shoes and accessories.

In 2018, the brand showcased its expertise in leather when it launched at the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort edition with a range of hand-welted shoes, belts and wallets. Returning to the LFW runway for the upcoming edition, founder Rahul Shastri gives us a sneak peek of the Summer/Resort’ 19 collection — Diwan-e-Khas.

Walk this way

With patrons like Dulquer Salmaan and Karthik Aaryan currently, the idea for Toramally came about when Rahul was working on a jewellery line at his last job. “I wanted to create a product that was an amalgamation of art and design, and my love for shoes made it easier,” begins the NIFT Kolkata graduate. Replete with Western influences and silhouettes, the brand’s first collection was the designer’s ode to his great grandfather — The Diwan of Varanasi, while the soon-to-be unveiled line attempts to mirror Indian aesthetics. “The only ‘shoe’ that has come out from India is the juttis. Diwan-e-Khas is a combination of bespoke shoes with this design directive.”

Fine lines

With Italian calf leather as the canvas, the Mughal-inspired collection that is dominated with flower and bird motifs with very fine filigree work is executed either using a tattoo artist’s needle or a paintbrush. “The concept of creating highly personalised bespoke leather products started out with patina and handpainted shoes. The idea for tattooed leathers came from my cousin,” shares Rahul. Hand drawn onto the leather or inked directly using a needle and pigment — an accomplishment unparalleled in the country — the year-old brand has managed to slot itself into the international luxury market with its quality finish and render. Keen on keeping its exclusive services within the family, Rahul’s cousins, Abhishek Shastri helms the tattooing while Suraj Sharma oversees the management of the business.

A colour palette of feroza, old rose, ochre, red, tan and gold in the mix, this season will see the introduction of fishermen sandals, platforms and wedges for women. It will also include whole cuts and U-caps in Goodyear welted, the brand’s version of juttis for men, Oxfords and flats for women. Working towards creating discerning shoe connoisseurs in the country, the Lucknow-based brand also has its sights on sustainable and organic dyeing practices.

Available online. `40,000 upwards.