Three persons hired by Delhi man to spy on wife arrested for stalking

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three men were arrested after a 34-year-old woman complained that they were stalking her for the past few days in Khan Market area, police said Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Hemant Aggarwal, Babar Ali and Amit Kumar, told police that they were hired by the woman's husband to keep an eye on her as he suspected she was having an extra-marital affair.

The woman lodged a complaint at Tughlak Road police station on Monday, following which a team went to the spot and nabbed the accused.

During interrogation, Hemant told police that the three had been hired by the woman's husband to keep an eye on her, a senior police officer said.

The couple was married for 11 years and fought frequently as the woman's husband suspected her of having an extra-marital affair, he said.

Her husband has been asked to join the investigation, the police said, adding that a case has been registered.