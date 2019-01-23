Waterlogging brings down traffic to a trickle on roads

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vehicles crawled in many roads of the city, especially in the morning hours, as waterlogging badly affected the movement of traffic on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, there was obstruction in traffic on carriageways, including Mathura Road towards R.K. Ashram; Rajapuri Chowk towards Palam flyover; Thimayya Marg to Hanuman Mandir; Rajapuri Chowk towards Palam flyover; and Greater Kailash towards RK Ashram.

The traffic police constantly updated the people on Twitter about the situation on roads across the city. It advised the commuters to avoid Bhairon Marg under the Railway Bridge and Devli in the morning hours.

Other roads and areas affected in the morning hours were Moolchand underpass, Bihari Colony, Chhatrasal Stadium, Khyber Pass, Kela Ghat GPO towards Ring Road, Chatta Rail, Digamber Jain Mandir near Old Delhi Railway Station, Ashok Vihar Flyover and Aurobindo Marg.

Waterlogging was reported in Karala Chowk, PTS Malviya Nagar Red Light, Under Modi Mill Flyover, Azad Market Underpass from KD Chowk towards Azad Market, Narayana Flyover towards Loha Mandi, Defence Colony Underpass from Jangpura towards Lajpat Nagar.

The movement of vehicles in the direction of road going from Barapula to the INA was interrupted due to road-blocking. On the route from Kamala Market to Ajmeri Gate, and the road to Gurdwara Chowk got damaged due to which traffic was affected. The Rani Jhansi road, Azad Market towards Idgah and Rafi Marg were also water-logged.

Later in the evening, the traffic was affected near JLN Bhawan, on the Maulana Azad Road towards Swaroop Nagar Underpass from National Highway-1 towards Singhu Border and Mangolpuri towards Janakpuri on the Peeragarhi flyover.

Traffic was affected under the Moolchand flyover towards Sadik Nagar and Modi Mill Underpass. There was obstruction on JLN Marg towards Kamla Market due to the breakdown of two buses and water-logging.

Also, the road from Mathura Road to Old Kila Road near the NSCI Club, and from AIIMS to Dhaula Kuan, and the road near Moti Bag Flyover got damaged, affecting the flow of traffic.