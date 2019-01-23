Home Cities Delhi

Waterlogging brings down traffic to a trickle on roads

Vehicles crawled in many roads of the city, especially in the morning hours, as waterlogging badly affected the movement of traffic on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd January 2019 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

There were several reports of cave-ins and damaged roads;

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vehicles crawled in many roads of the city, especially in the morning hours, as waterlogging badly affected the movement of traffic on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, there was obstruction in traffic on carriageways, including Mathura Road towards R.K. Ashram; Rajapuri Chowk towards Palam flyover; Thimayya Marg to Hanuman Mandir; Rajapuri Chowk towards Palam flyover; and Greater Kailash towards RK Ashram.

Commuters had a tough time
as traffic moved slowly
on the roads

The traffic police constantly updated the people on Twitter about the situation on roads across the city. It advised the commuters to avoid Bhairon Marg under the Railway Bridge and Devli in the morning hours.
Other roads and areas affected in the morning hours were Moolchand underpass, Bihari Colony, Chhatrasal Stadium, Khyber Pass, Kela Ghat GPO towards Ring Road, Chatta Rail, Digamber Jain Mandir near Old Delhi Railway Station, Ashok Vihar Flyover and Aurobindo Marg. 

Waterlogging was reported in Karala Chowk, PTS Malviya Nagar Red Light, Under Modi Mill Flyover, Azad Market Underpass from KD Chowk towards Azad Market, Narayana Flyover towards Loha Mandi, Defence Colony Underpass from Jangpura towards Lajpat Nagar.
The movement of vehicles in the direction of road going from Barapula to the INA was interrupted due to road-blocking. On the route from Kamala Market to Ajmeri Gate, and the road to Gurdwara Chowk got damaged due to which traffic was affected. The Rani Jhansi road, Azad Market towards Idgah and Rafi Marg were also water-logged. 

Later in the evening, the traffic was affected near JLN Bhawan, on the Maulana Azad Road towards Swaroop Nagar Underpass from National Highway-1 towards Singhu Border and Mangolpuri towards Janakpuri on the Peeragarhi flyover. 

Traffic was affected under the Moolchand flyover towards Sadik Nagar and Modi Mill Underpass. There was obstruction on JLN Marg towards Kamla Market due to the breakdown of two buses and water-logging. 

Also, the road from Mathura Road to Old Kila Road near the NSCI Club, and from AIIMS to Dhaula Kuan, and the road near Moti Bag Flyover got damaged, affecting the flow of traffic. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp