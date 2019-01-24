CM Arvind Kejriwal, DPCC chief Shiela Dikshit visit sewer death victim’s kin

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met the family of the labourer who lost his life while cleaning a clogged drain in Wazirabad area of Delhi a few days ago.

Newly appointed Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit also met the family the same day. Information about Kejriwal visiting the family came after it was known that Dikshit proposed to visit them. “We will take strong action against the contractor and the engineer involved in this. A labourer died here while cleaning a drain. It is very sad and painful.

The Delhi government has set a very stringent norm for cleaning of drains and sewers, but many times some contractors violate the rule,” said Kejriwal. “The contractor has made several violations and action will be taken accordingly; we will also look into the role of the engineers,” Kejriwal said. The chief minister assured the family that one member of the family would be given a job, besides the Rs 10 lakh they would receive in compensation.

Dikshit also visited the residence of the labourer to meet his wife and children at Sriram Basti, near Gandhi Vihar, opposite Wazirabad on the outer ring road. Dikshit demanded an inquiry into the incident. “Kejriwal met the family of the labourer in a hurry only when he came to know about my proposed visit. It is very sad that neither the Delhi chief minister nor the higher officials of the Delhi government enquired about the family for two days,” said Dikshit.

The former Delhi chief minister was accompanied by former Delhi minister Mangat Ram Singhal, chief spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee, spokesperson Ramakant Goswami, ex-MLA Surinder Pal Singh Bitoo, district president Harikishan Jindal and Municipal Councillor Amar Lata Sanghwan.

Three days ago, Kishan Lal choked to death after he got trapped inside an underground drain while cleaning it in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area. Police was informed about the incident late at night.

Police investigations have revealed that the deceased, along with several other workers, was hired by a contractor to clean the drain. A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered at Wazirabad police station and efforts are on to trace the contractor.