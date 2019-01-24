Home Cities Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal, DPCC chief Shiela Dikshit visit sewer death victim’s kin

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met the family of the labourer who lost his life while cleaning a clogged drain in Wazirabad area of Delhi a few days ago.

Published: 24th January 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit speaks to the family | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met the family of the labourer who lost his life while cleaning a clogged drain in Wazirabad area of Delhi a few days ago.

Newly appointed Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit also met the family the same day. Information about Kejriwal visiting the family came after it was known that Dikshit proposed to visit them. “We will take strong action against the contractor and the engineer involved in this. A labourer died here while cleaning a drain. It is very sad and painful.

The Delhi government has set a very stringent norm for cleaning of drains and sewers, but many times some contractors violate the rule,” said Kejriwal. “The contractor has made several violations and action will be taken accordingly; we will also look into the role of the engineers,” Kejriwal said. The chief minister assured the family that one member of the family would be given a job, besides the Rs 10 lakh they would receive in compensation.

Dikshit also visited the residence of the labourer to meet his wife and children at Sriram Basti, near Gandhi Vihar, opposite Wazirabad on the outer ring road. Dikshit demanded an inquiry into the incident. “Kejriwal met the family of the labourer in a hurry only when he came to know about my proposed visit. It is very sad that neither the Delhi chief minister nor the higher officials of the Delhi government enquired about the family for two days,” said Dikshit.

The former Delhi chief minister was accompanied by former Delhi minister Mangat Ram Singhal,  chief spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee, spokesperson Ramakant Goswami, ex-MLA Surinder Pal Singh Bitoo, district president Harikishan Jindal and Municipal Councillor Amar Lata Sanghwan.
Three days ago, Kishan Lal choked to death after he got trapped inside an underground drain while cleaning it in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area. Police was informed about the incident late at night.
Police investigations have revealed that the deceased, along with several other workers, was hired by a contractor to clean the drain. A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered at Wazirabad police station and efforts are on to trace the contractor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manual Scavenging sanitation workers Kejriwal sewer deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp