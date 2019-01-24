Committee to frame anti-bullying policy in schools

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A high-level committee to frame an anti-bullying and anti-ragging policy for schools in Delhi as well as to monitor its implementation was formed by the Delhi government.

The committee will be responsible for ensuring that each case of reported bullying is brought to a “logical conclusion”.

“In order to have an amiable and teaching-learning conducive environment in the school, it is indispensable that they must be free from bullying and ragging. There must be a respectful relationship among students, school administration and families,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in its order. “A standing committee will be constituted at the headquarter-level comprising senior officers of the DoE to frame anti-bullying policy and monitor its implementation in the state at district-level and school-level.”

The schools were asked to circulate the message that ‘bullying is strictly prohibited and no such act will go unnoticed or unpunished’ through magazines and display it at prominent places in the campus. It will also control and manage all complaints received and will provide regular and periodic reports and work with the existing legal institution and assist authorities to take action.

“An anti-bullying helpline will be made operational on parallels of a child helpline. It must operate confidentially, independently and remotely to help students in distress and also for reporting incidents of bullying. It can be a common toll-free phone number which can be operated centrally,” the order said.

According to the order, a complaint or a suggestion box must be installed and the feedback received is to be monitored regularly. The necessary issues may be discussed and appropriately addressed.

“All the students are to be sensitised about human rights, democratic values, for diversity, equality and respect for privacy and dignity of others,” the order stated. There must be proper sensitisation of the community also regarding bullying and ragging through school management committee meetings, parent-teacher meeting and parents representing in other committees of the school and their support is to be availed in bullying-prevention efforts.”