Docs remove 12-kg tumour from lower limb of man 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old patient underwent successful nine-and-a-half-hour surgery at a city hospital to remove a 12-kg tumour extending from his left hip to the thigh, making it the largest in-situ (inside body) a tumour ever removed.

The patient, Praveen Gupta, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) with a huge swelling in the left thigh. Investigations revealed a huge tumour measuring 37cm x 18cm x 12cm extending from his hip down the back of the thigh.

Before this, the largest tumour reported removed was 32 cm in length and 13.5 cm in width, in Miami in 2014, the hospital claimed.

“Preservation of the limb along with successful removal of a tumour was a big challenge. According to the reported literature, this was the largest tumour ever removed from inside the thigh without compromising the limb. The largest earlier reported was 32cm x 13.5cm x 5.5cm by the University of Miami in 2014,” said Brajesh Nandan, Orthopaedic Onco-Surgeon, SGRH. The surgery was performed by a team of seven surgeons on January 3.