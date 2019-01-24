Home Cities Delhi

Docs remove 12-kg tumour from lower limb of man 

Before this, the largest tumour reported removed was 32 cm in length and 13.5 cm in width, in Miami in 2014, the hospital claimed.

Published: 24th January 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old patient underwent successful nine-and-a-half-hour surgery at a city hospital to remove a 12-kg tumour extending from his left hip to the thigh, making it the largest in-situ (inside body) a tumour ever removed.

The patient, Praveen Gupta, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) with a huge swelling in the left thigh. Investigations revealed a huge tumour measuring 37cm x 18cm x 12cm extending from his hip down the back of the thigh.

Before this, the largest tumour reported removed was 32 cm in length and 13.5 cm in width, in Miami in 2014, the hospital claimed.

“Preservation of the limb along with successful removal of a tumour was a big challenge. According to the reported literature, this was the largest tumour ever removed from inside the thigh without compromising the limb. The largest earlier reported was 32cm x 13.5cm x 5.5cm by the University of Miami in 2014,” said Brajesh Nandan, Orthopaedic Onco-Surgeon, SGRH. The surgery was performed by a team of seven surgeons on January 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SGRH tumour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp