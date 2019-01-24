Home Cities Delhi

Ghaziabad to get one more metro link via DMRC’s Red line

The Union cabinet on Wednesday gave the green light to a proposal to extend the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Red line.  

Published: 24th January 2019 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union cabinet on Wednesday gave the green light to a proposal to extend the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Redline.

The entirely elevated section of around 9.41 kilometres will comprise eight stations- Shahid Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Hindon River and New Bus Adda. According to a statement from the Centre, the cost of the line will be about Rs1,781.21 crore, including a grant of Rs 324.87 crore from the Centre. The rolling stock is being provided by DMRC and land has been provided free of cost by the Ghaziabad Development Authority.

This would be the second metro line in Ghaziabad, where DMRC’s Blue line extends to Vaishali, and the first metro link connecting the interiors of the city. It will pass through Sahibabad Industrial Area and is aimed at connecting nearby residential areas.

Currently, commuters going from Dilshad Garden to Sahibabad have to use last-mile connectivity options such as e-rickshaws and other three-wheelers, which are not regularly available. Mohan Nagar in Ghaziabad will also be more easily accessible after the extension of the Red line. The project is being implemented by DMRC, the Special Purpose Vehicle of the Government of India, and the Delhi government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Metro Ghaziabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp