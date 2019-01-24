Ghaziabad to get one more metro link via DMRC’s Red line

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union cabinet on Wednesday gave the green light to a proposal to extend the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Redline.

The entirely elevated section of around 9.41 kilometres will comprise eight stations- Shahid Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Hindon River and New Bus Adda. According to a statement from the Centre, the cost of the line will be about Rs1,781.21 crore, including a grant of Rs 324.87 crore from the Centre. The rolling stock is being provided by DMRC and land has been provided free of cost by the Ghaziabad Development Authority.

This would be the second metro line in Ghaziabad, where DMRC’s Blue line extends to Vaishali, and the first metro link connecting the interiors of the city. It will pass through Sahibabad Industrial Area and is aimed at connecting nearby residential areas.

Currently, commuters going from Dilshad Garden to Sahibabad have to use last-mile connectivity options such as e-rickshaws and other three-wheelers, which are not regularly available. Mohan Nagar in Ghaziabad will also be more easily accessible after the extension of the Red line. The project is being implemented by DMRC, the Special Purpose Vehicle of the Government of India, and the Delhi government.