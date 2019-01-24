Union minister Vijay Goel meets chief electoral officer, seeks action against AAP for misinformation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari met the poll panel, Union minister Vijay Goel on Wednesday urged the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to take action against the AAP and its leaders for falsely claiming that names of 30 lakh voters were missing from the electoral list.

“The Chief Electoral Officer should conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action against false propaganda by the AAP,” Goel said in a statement. The AAP and its leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, are spreading “misinformation” by making “unsubstantiated allegations” of deletion names of 30 lakh voters, he said after meeting CEO Ranbeer Singh.

Over 1.36 crore voters are there in Delhi in the final electoral roll, an increase of nearly 8 per cent from the total number of electors in the last Lok Sabha polls. However, the figure is 0.87 per cent less than the total number of electors in the last electoral roll, 1,38,14,866, published on January 10, 2018,

“The AAP workers are making calls to people telling them about the deletion of their votes and assuring to get it added to the voters’ list,” the Union minister said. The ruling AAP has attacked the BJP, alleging it got 30 lakh votes deleted, mostly of Purvanchali, Muslim and Bania communities, in “collusion” with officials of the Election Commission.