NGT slams Delhi government for poor rainwater harvesting 

 During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the Delhi University told the tribunal that out of total 65, six colleges are in the process to install the rainwater harvesting system.

Published: 24th January 2019

NGT slammed the Delhi government for its failure to install rainwater harvesting system in schools and colleges

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday slammed the Delhi government for its failure to install rainwater harvesting system in schools and colleges and summoned senior official of the education department with complete records. 

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by a city resident, who sought implementation of the November 16, 2017 order of the NGT, which had directed the government and also private schools and colleges to install rainwater harvesting systems within two months on their own.

A bench of Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore and expert member S S Garbyal expressed surprise over the AAP government’s inability to apprise it about the exact number of schools and colleges in the city. “What action have you (Delhi govt) taken to install rainwater harvesting system? The tribunal has passed the order on November 16, 2017, and asked you to complete the exercise in two months. Show us what action have you taken?” the bench said. 

The lawyer appearing for the Delhi government informed the green tribunal that out of 1,600 private schools, 901 have installed, while 699 are remaining and out of 742 government schools only 528 have set up the rainwater harvesting system.

When the bench asked about the number of aided and unaided schools in the city, the lawyer was unable to give details. Regarding the delay, the lawyer told the tribunal that work was underway and tenders have been issued to complete the task.
 During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the Delhi University told the tribunal that out of total 65, six colleges are in the process to install the rainwater harvesting system. 

The NGT, however, directed a senior official of education department to be present before it on January 30. “We direct senior officer of the NCT government concerned with primary, middle and secondary school and higher education to be present before us on the next date of hearing. He shall bring complete details about the case and also list of institutions where rainwater harvesting is not functioning,” the bench said. With Agency inputs

